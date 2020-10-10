Annual Council Begins Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Annual Council of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists begins Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Join Spectrum on Twitter as we live-tweet the meetings. Follow the conversation with the official hashtag #GCAC20.

The proceedings are being conducted over Zoom and will be live-streamed on the General Conference Executive Committee website here: https://executivecommittee.adventist.org/live/

The live-stream schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 8, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sabbath, October 10, 2020, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, October 11, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Monday, October 12, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dates and times are EDT (UTC-04:00)

The agenda for Annual Council can be found by clicking here.

