Adventist Health Appoints New Leaders for Culture, Mission, and Consumer Health

September 9, 2020 (Roseville, Calif.) – As Adventist Health continues to advance its 2030 vision to bring health and well-being into reach for everyone, the faith-inspired health system has appointed three experienced executives to its system cabinet to focus on culture, mission and consumer health, Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner announced.

The nonprofit integrated healthcare system, which serves more than 80 rural and urban communities on the West Coast and in Hawaii, is transforming from a hospital-centered company to one primarily focused on health.

Joyce Newmyer, the president of Adventist Health services in Oregon, has been named chief culture officer. In her new position, Newmyer leads and supports associate and provider engagement, communications, leadership development and residencies as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. She also will continue to serve as the primary relationship leader for Adventist Health’s partnership with Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland and will continue to chair the community boards for Adventist Health services in Portland and Tillamook, Oregon, and on Oahu in Hawaii.

“Joyce’s varied experiences have prepared her to help us build an intentional and unified culture that will define what it means to be Adventist Health,” Reiner said. Newmyer brings more than 20 years of healthcare executive experience to her role, serving at organizations in California, Kansas, Maryland, Oregon and Tennessee.

Alex Bryan, who has more than 20 years of experience in pastoral ministry and higher education, has been appointed chief mission officer. Bryan leads and supports a systemwide mission team in promoting and integrating the organization’s mission of “living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”

“Our mission has always been important,” Reiner said. “It’s what inspires us to transform the future of healthcare and the lives of those we touch. Now, as we intentionally expand over the next decade with bold moves, it is essential to have an even wider perspective of mission.”

In addition, Jason Wells, the president of Adventist Health’s three hospitals and services in Mendocino County, California, has been named chief consumer and innovation officer to help realign the organization around the consumer by transforming the patient and consumer experience through improved access to care and easier processes as well as services and solutions that better address overall health and well-being. Wells will be responsible for consumer services, experience design, marketing and brand, public affairs and strategy activation.

“Jason has demonstrated effective leadership and exceptional engagement along with an ability to mobilize stakeholders toward a common vision with bold, creative thinking,” Reiner said. “These skills will be critical in transforming Adventist Health into the innovative and consumer-focused organization we aspire to be.”

Before joining Adventist Health in 2017, Wells, who is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, served in healthcare executive and leadership roles in North Carolina and Florida.

Wells will remain in Mendocino County until a new president is identified. He will also continue to serve as chair of the community boards for Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits, Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg and Ukiah Valley.

***

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.

Title photo of Joyce Newmyer

Photos courtesy of Adventist Health

