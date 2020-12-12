AdventHealth Donates $1.9 Million to Nonprofits

AdventHealth announced today that it will support 14 Central Florida nonprofit programs in 2021 with an investment of $1.9 million.

The funding is going to organizations significantly impacted by the COVID pandemic, and also to those that are addressing Central Florida’s greatest health needs: mental health services, food insecurity, access to care and community development.

“Through the Community Health Needs Assessment, we know there are great needs in our communities and COVID has amplified those needs,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Now is the time for us to support our neighbors and work to lift up the entire community through partnerships with great community organizations that share our vision of a healthy Central Florida in body, mind and spirit.”

The investments include grants traditionally awarded annually by AdventHealth’s Community Coordinated Council totaling more than $1 million, but also an additional $837,500 in funding for organizations who identified needs specifically related to, or necessitated by, the COVID pandemic.

The largest of these grants is approximately $600,000 to the Community Hope Center of Osceola County. Due to COVID, Osceola County has been identified as a community that is in high need of support, both in health care and housing, as a result of job losses. AdventHealth’s grant will help launch the “Good Neighbors” program, which will serve the homeless and families living in motels along U.S. 192. This program will connect clients to temporary employment and work with them to help improve their economic well-being, overall health and housing stability. By providing these services in conjunction with transportation, their goal is to move clients into permanent, stable residence and employment.

“The struggles of people living in these conditions along 192 have been well documented, and COVID has just increased the need for help,” said the Rev. Mary Lee Downey, CEO of the Community Hope Center. “Our goal with this program is to provide a real lifeline to those who find themselves in need of help and return them to place of self-reliance and good health.”

Other funding recipients include:

- CARES Referral and Communication Management System (Volusia/Flagler counties)

- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Volusia County

- The Open Door (Lake County)

- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center (Orange County)

- Teen Challenge (Seminole County)

- One Heart for Women and Children (Orange County)

- Bliss Cares (Orange County)

- Adelantes Caminantes with Hope CommUnity Center (Orange County)

- No Limit Unit with No Limit Health and Education (Seminole County)

- Fresh Stop Veggie Rx and Diabetes Prevention Program (Orange County)

- Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness with Samaritan Resource Center (Orange County)

- Creating a Circle of Security with Early Learning Coalition of Orange County

- Dave’s House (Orange County)

Information about the programs AdventHealth supports and applications for community organizations to become involved can be found on the Community Impact website.

This article originally appeared on the AdventHealth website.

Photo courtesy of the AdventHealth website.

