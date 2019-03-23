Weimar Institute Earns Regional Accreditation

Weimar Institute has announced it has achieved regional accreditation through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission. The accreditation is for a period of six years, retroactive to January 2018. As one of six regional accreditors in the United States, WSCUC accredits public and private higher education institutions in the Western United States and parts of Asia and the Pacific region.

The WSCUC cited Weimar Institute’s “clearly articulated mission and vision of health evangelism integrated and expressed throughout all levels of the institution including students, staff, faculty, administration, and trustees.” The commission also commended the transformational impact of the Total Community Involvement program which involves students, faculty and staff in weekly outreach opportunities to support area residents and communities surrounding Weimar, California.

Weimar Institute is a self-supporting, Seventh-day Adventist college located in the Sierra Nevada foothills of northern California. Since 1978, its vision has been to heal a hurting world – a goal shared by its students, faculty and staff from almost 50 countries. Home to the NEWSTART Lifestyle Program, Weimar Institute also includes the Weimar Natural Foods Store, Weimar Academy, Weimar Elementary School, and Weimar Farms. These industries and organizations provide students with educational and work-study opportunities while positively impacting the local community.

For more information, visit the Weimar Institute website and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission website.

Fonda Seifert is the associate editor for SpectrumMagazine.org

Image courtesy of Weimar Institute website.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.