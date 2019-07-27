Oakwood University Dean Rita R. Jones Passes to Her Rest

The Oakwood family regrets to announce that Dean Rita R. Jones passed from this life on July 3, 2019.

President Calvin Rock invited Mrs. Rita Jones to Oakwood College to serve as the dean of freshmen women in 1972, where she served until 1978.

After serving as associate dean of women at Andrews University from 1978 to 1986, she returned to Oakwood in 1986 and again served as dean of women until her retirement. Dean Jones believed that it was God who led her in the work of a dean and that He gave her the wherewithal to do it.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the C.T. Richards Chapel of the Moseley Complex.

Please keep her family in your prayers during this time of bereavement.

This announcement originally appeared in the Oakwood University e-newsletter. Image courtesy of Oakwood University.

