New Zealand and Australian Adventists Continue to Send Love and Prayers in Wake of Christchurch Mosque Shootings

In the wake of the tragic shooting on Friday, March 15, at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, several Adventist entities have responded with love, prayer, and condolences for the victims and families. The latest responses have come in the form of two videos, one from the Seventh-day Adventist Church in New Zealand and another from Macquarie College, a Seventh-day Adventist school for Pre-school through Year 12 in Australia.

“As a people we are called to love,” said Pastor Mike Sikuri in the first video. Sikuri is president of the South New Zealand Conference which is located in Christchurch. “Religious freedom is valued highly by all Seventh-day Adventists and we do not condone violence in any form.”

He continued saying, “Our church family globally is keeping the Muslim and wider Christchurch community in our prayers during this difficult time. We are also partnering with local authorities and agencies at this time to provide support for the ongoing needs of those effected. Kia kaha* Christchurch. We stand with you.”

WATCH “Christchurch Attacks — Our Response”:

The second video was created by Macquarie College senior students who wished to pay their respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings, states the video description on the school’s Facebook page. Several students, as well as faculty and staff, are featured throughout the video, sending love and prayers to the victims in Christchurch.

WATCH Macquarie College pays respects to Christchurch victims:

South Pacific Division President Glenn Townend responded to the tragedy via Facebook on Friday, and the North American Division issued a statement on Tuesday.

*Kia kaha is a Māori phrase used by the people of New Zealand as an affirmation, meaning stay strong (definition from Wikipedia).

