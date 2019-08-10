Loma Linda University Receives $2.6 Million Grant to Grow the Number of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses

Loma Linda University School of Nursing has been awarded a four-year, $2.6-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help grow the number of advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) in the Inland Empire.

The grant, from the federal department’s Advanced Education Nursing Grant Program, will provide funding toward tuition assistance for qualifying students and enhance training. The school recently received confirmation of the funding for year one of the 4-year grant, a $684,848 installment.

“This grant will allow us to update and enhance the training provided to students,” said Gloria Mattson Huerta, DNP, Nurse Practitioner program coordinator and assistant professor at Loma Linda University School of Nursing. “This will include the development of standardized patient scenarios focusing on behavioral health issues, as well as managing the opioid crisis — both of which are significant issues in the Inland Empire as well as nationally.”

Pete Aguilar, Representative for California’s 31st U.S. Congressional District, has promoted adding HHS funding to provide high-quality affordable healthcare in the state’s medically-underserved communities.

“By increasing the number of highly-qualified nurses in our region, we can help ensure better health outcomes for our communities while creating good jobs in a growing field in our region,” Aguilar said. “I’m proud to announce this funding, and I look forward to a continued partnership with Loma Linda University in order to increase access to quality health care throughout San Bernardino County.”

This article was written by Janelle Ringer and originally appeared on the Loma Linda University Health website. Photo courtesy of LLUH.

