Ervin Taylor Passes to His Rest

Adventist Today has announced that Dr. Ervin Taylor passed away on May 9, 2019, at the age of 81. Taylor, who co-founded Adventist Today in 1993 and served on its board until his death, had recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

We mourn the loss of Dr. Taylor and offer our condolences to his family and friends. More information about his life can be found on the Adventist Today website.

