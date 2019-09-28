David Iwasa Named New Dean of Students at Walla Walla University

David Iwasa will serve as the new assistant vice president for Student Life and dean of students for Walla Walla University. Iwasa, who comes to WWU from Berrien Springs, Michigan, began his duties August 19.

In his position, Iwasa will serve as advisor for the Associated Students of Walla Walla University, will lead in the development of campus initiatives that promote overall student well-being, and will help oversee the university judicial system with an emphasis on restoration and redemption.

Iwasa joins WWU with 19 years of experience in student life, most recently at Andrews University (Berrien Springs, Michigan) where he has served since 2011 as director of university housing and conventions/guest services and graduate student association sponsor. He has also served as dean/vice principal for Thunderbird Adventist Academy (Scottsdale, Arizona) and dean for Gem State Adventist Academy (Caldwell, Idaho). His experience extends into the accounting and assisted living industries where he has held positions in accounting, management, and administration for various companies.

“David brings to Walla Walla University a passion for Adventist education, a deep love for students, and years of experience in residential life and higher education,” said Doug Tilstra, vice president for Student Life. “His generous spirit, seasoned faith, thoughtful engagement with tough issues, and love for helping students find and express their fullest and beautiful potential are fully aligned with the core values of WWU. I look forward to the valuable contributions David will make to our students and our campuses.”

Iwasa has a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of arts degree in educational leadership from WWU. He is a certified student development educator and a member of the Adventist Student Personnel Association. In 2015 he was awarded the Faith Development Leadership Award from Andrews University for his contributions to university spiritual life.

He and his wife, Kathleen, who is also a Walla Walla University alumna, are parents of college students Kaily and Dawson.

This news release originally appeared on the Walla Walla University website. Image courtesy of WWU.

