Beloved pediatrician recognized for life-long dedication to children and families

Richard Chinnock, MD, chief medical officer for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, was recognized with the Outstanding Clinician Award at the 26th Annual Foundation Gala on Thursday, February 21, for his lifelong dedication and distinguished service provided to children and staff.

Chinnock is the son and father of pediatricians. He says, like other members of his family, he was meant to work with children — loving their willingness, innocence and joy. He has dedicated more than 25 years of service to Children’s Hospital.

Chinnock was first hired at Loma Linda University Medical Center in 1989 to be part of the pediatric heart transplant team. He has taken on many roles during his career, including pediatric residency director, medical director of the pediatric heart transplant team, professor and chair of pediatrics for Loma Linda University School of Medicine. Chinnock was named as chief medical officer for Children’s Hospital in 2015.

Fresh out of his undergraduate program at Pacific Union College, Chinnock was a recipient of a U.S. Navy scholarship, financially allowing him to earn his MD at Loma Linda University’s School of Medicine in 1982, after which he pursued his internship in pediatrics at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Chinnock retired from the Navy at the rank of Navy Captain after 25 years of service to his country. He recognized the need for physician leaders to be skilled in the areas of administration and policy and continued his growth and professional development by earning a master’s of science degree in health care management at Harvard’s School of Public Health in 2013.

His dedication and commitment to children’s health has shaped Children’s Hospital — what it has become and where it’s going, says Children’s Hospital senior vice president and administrator Scott Perryman. “In Dr. Chinnock’s time at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, we’ve gone from having children’s services to a comprehensive network for children’s health,” he says. “He’s truly one of the main founders of children’s health, and our gratitude for the legacy of leaders from the Chinnock family cannot be overstated. Dr. Chinnock’s deep commitment to children’s health and our patients and families we serve every day is an inspiration to all.”

Chinnock says he’s been blessed to work with transformative leaders, faculty and staff who are amazing, loving and passionate about the care of kids. He believes that growing up as the son of a School of Medicine faculty member and chair of pediatrics at Loma Linda University Medical Center imprinted on him a passion for the mission of Loma Linda University Health. “My dad was the first chair of pediatrics when the current hospital was built. God-willing, I will be chair of pediatrics when the new tower is opened,” says Chinnock. “Having a front row seat to the history of pediatrics at Loma Linda for over 60 years has been an amazing thing to watch. I am proud of the part that my family, through the grace of God, has been able to play in its development.”

This article was written by Sheann Brandon and originally appeared on the Loma Linda University Health website.

Image courtesy of Loma Linda University Health website.

