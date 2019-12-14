ADRA donates 4,000 backpacks to Grand Bahama

On Monday, November 11, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) donated 4,000 backpacks for primary to high school-aged children from the Bahamian islands of the Grand Bahama and Great Abaco, which are still reeling from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Each child, who has been in school since September, received a backpack complete with much-needed school supplies and educational resources. Within the Grand Bahama district, over 4,100 backpacks have been delivered to the schools, with an excess of 1,400 backpacks to be shipped to Marsh Harbor for distribution by ADRA. Remaining backpacks will be donated to The Bahamas Ministry of Education for additional students in need of school materials throughout the islands.

“In a continued effort to ensure the Every Child. Everywhere. In School. education campaign is achieved in every country, ADRA has sought to ensure that children, the most vulnerable group in a disaster, are not forgotten, as those most impacted by Hurricane Dorian transition into a new state of normalcy,” says Dr. Henry Moncur, ADRA’s country director in the Bahamas. “We believe that a positive step in assisting the parents and students is through the provision of school supplies.”

During the backpack handover ceremony, Grand Bahama District Superintendent of Education, Mr. Ivan Butler, was impressed with the number of quality backpacks the students received and was optimistic of the future of the island’s school system. In his acknowledgement statement to ADRA, he says, “Your acts of kindness have definitely helped in expediting the process of our students returning to school in a more comfortable, and safe environment.”

ADRA has also identified that children in the Bahamas also need nutritional breakfast meals and access to clean water. For eight weeks, students at five public schools received breakfast meals sponsored by ADRA. Additionally, ADRA partnered with Water Mission, a faith-based engineering organization, to install and maintain clean water for schools and surrounding communities to access.

“It is our hope that through these small acts of charity, we positively change the lives of the Bahamian community, one project at a time,” says Shavonne Sherman, communications manager for ADRA in the Bahamas.

For updates about what ADRA is doing in the Bahamas, visit: Facebook.com/ADRABAS and Facebook.com/joinADRA/.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief.

This article was written by Shavonne Sherman and originally appeared on the ADRA website.

Photo courtesy of ADRA.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.