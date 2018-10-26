Southwestern Union Conference Officers Issue Statement on Annual Council

A Message from the Executive Officers of the Southwestern Union

October 25, 2018

At the recently held General Conference Annual Council in Battle Creek, Michigan, on October 14, 2018, a vote was taken to implement a new system of compliance over church entities around the world. The vote was a disappointment to many and to us, as officers of the Southwestern Union, for we feel that unity within our church cannot be achieved with the approval of this compliance policy. We are concerned about the increasing centralization of authority of the General Conference and the countering of the established local union administrative authority.

The question that many have asked is, “What happens now?” We want to assure you that the Seventh-day Adventist Church is safe in the Hands of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As His people, we must remain faithful and trust the Lord’s leading as He directs His Church leadership and our organizational mission. Within the next week, the Executive Committee of the North American Division will meet and discuss how to address this recent development. The Executive Committee of the Southwestern Union will also discuss and assess how we will address this newly-implemented policy as it relates to our local territory.

As it pertains to the status of women in ministry, we further affirm our position of full support of them as pastors and elders serving in our churches. The Southwestern Union Conference is privileged to have men and women as a part of our ministry team in achieving our mission “to equip and inspire the Southwestern Union territory with the distinctive Adventist message of Hope and Wholeness.”

We encourage all to pray for God’s guidance and the indwelling presence of God’s Holy Spirit. “This promised blessing, claimed by faith, brings all other blessings in its train. It is given according to the riches of the grace of Christ, and He is ready to supply every soul according to the capacity to receive.” (Gospel Workers, p. 285)

Stay faithful. Christ is coming soon.

Larry Moore, President

Buford Griffith, Jr., Executive Secretary

John Page, Treasurer

This statement originally appeared on the Southwestern Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists website. Image courtesy of the Southwestern Union.

