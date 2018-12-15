Seventh-day Adventist Church Adopts New Brand Promise

“We can help you understand the Bible to find freedom, healing and hope in Jesus.” The Adventist Promise sets a clear expectation of what the worldwide public can expect from all Adventist entities and members.

The Adventist Promise aims to deliver a clear message about what the movement stands for, and seeks to leave a lasting impression on people in the 21st century.

It is framed as a brand promise which is used by organizations worldwide to clearly explain what they offer to customers, constituents and members of the general public. This helps position an organization and explain the tangible benefit that it offers to people.

The Promise is deliberately short and shines a spotlight on people’s needs rather than on a long description of the Church, its institutions and history. It positions members of the public as the focus, with the Church serving a mentor role in helping people understand the Scriptures.

“The Bible is the foundation of our understanding of God. It is His Holy Word. It is the written Word that points us to the Living Word, Jesus Christ. If you wish to know God’s will for your life, you must read His Word, understand His Word, and fulfill His Word — all through humble prayer on your part and the leading of the Holy Spirit in your life,” said President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church Ted N C Wilson. “Jesus said in John 17:17, ‘Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth.’ That’s why it is so important that we individually study and understand the Bible for ourselves as we look forward to Christ’s soon return.”

The Adventist Promise is the product of hundreds of conversations with church leaders and members worldwide. The goal was to communicate what the Adventist Church does in a way that cuts through the crowded, noisy, modern media landscape. Every media channel of the denomination is urged to communicate it as the core brand promise of the Church.

“It is easy to speak up but it has never been harder to be heard,” said Sam Neves, Associate Director of Communication for the General Conference.

Neves stressed the importance of having a clear message that defines the church: “We only have a few seconds to leave a lasting impression of how we can serve them.”

Church members around the world are being called to help deliver on the Adventist Promise by actively helping people understand the Bible. Neves warned that the public will lose trust in the Adventist Church if leaders, institutions and members are perceived as not living up to the statement.

In order to deliver on the Adventist Promise it is important to keep the focus on other people rather than the church, said Neves. “It is about them. Our Promise is not a promise to ourselves, it is a promise to them. We are not the hero.”

Adventists can help their friends and neighbors understand the Bible for themselves by going beyond mere intellectual study of the Bible. This can be achieved by inviting people to join members in their homes and churches, to help them experience a sense of Christian community as they study the Bible.

It is not the role of the Church to bring freedom, healing and hope, said Neves. He maintained that the Adventist Promise is about helping people understand the Bible so that they get to know Jesus for themselves and through Him, find the hope they have been craving.

The Adventist Promise was approved by the General Conference Administrative Committee to become the core message of adventist.org. It was presented to world leaders of the Church at Annual Council this past autumn.

This article originally appeared on the Adventist News Network.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

