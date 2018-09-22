Sandra Roberts Re-elected Southeastern California Conference President

Dr. Sandra Roberts, incumbent president of the Southeastern California Conference (SECC) of Seventh-day Adventists, was re-elected president at the October 7, 2018, SECC Constituency Meeting in Riverside, California, with 75% of the nearly 600 delegates voting in favor.

Though John Anderson, pastor of the Mentone Church, argued that the conference was out of harmony with GC policy and Mario Veloso, former General Conference officer originally from Chile, referred the matter back to the Nominating Committee, his motion failed by a vote of 70% to 30%.

Gary Taber, Corona Church pastor; Jennifer Helbly, LSU chemistry professor; and Randy Roberts, LLU Church pastor, gave strong speeches in favor of the incumbent being re-elected.

Edward Siahaan, a delegate from Azure Hills Church, moved to close debate with 77% of the delegates agreeing.

All the remaining personnel recommended by the Nominating Committee (Jonathan Park, secretary; Verlon Strauss, treasurer; Elizer Sacay, VP for Asian Ministries; Robert Edwards, VP for Black Ministries; Yohalmo Saravia, VP for Hispanic Ministries; and the proposed executive committee) were voted in, each by more than 90% of the delegates.

Business was preceded by an inspiring worship service during which Dr. Kendra Haloviak Valentine gave a stirring and telling message, “Growing Together in Christ."

Lawrence T. Geraty is President Emeritus of La Sierra University and a constituent of the Southeastern California Conference.

