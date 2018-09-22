Live Stream: 50th Anniversary Adventist Forum Conference

Watch the 50th Anniversary Adventist Forum Conference sessions below.
Videos will be added here as they become available.
First Plenary Session - Writing About Ellen White - The Historical Challenge
Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:30 pm (PST)
La Sierra University
Featuring:
Anthony Leon: Musical Selections
Jonathan Butler: The Once and Future Dreams
Terrie Aamodt: The Hardest Question
Benjamin Baker and Jason Hines: Response
Second Plenary Session - Perspectives on Adventist Women and the Ministry
Sabbath, September 15, 2018 at 9:30 am (PST)
La Sierra University Church
Featuring:
Kendra Haloviak Valentine, Iriann Marie Hausted, Marina Garner-Assis
Divine Worship Service
Sabbath, September 15, 2018 at 11:00 am (PST)
La Sierra University Church
Featuring:
Chris Oberg - Bios: Stories that Shape Us, with Larry Geraty and Fritz Guy
Music by the La Sierra University Music Department
Third Plenary Session - Adventist Forum Stories and the Premiere Showing of the Roy Branson Documentary
Sabbath, September 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm (PST)
La Sierra University
Featuring:
A panel discussion with: Alvin Kwiram, Bonnie Dwyer, Glenn Coe, Alexander Carpenter, and Charles Scriven. David Larson serves as moderator.