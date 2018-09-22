Live Stream: 50th Anniversary Adventist Forum Conference

Watch the 50th Anniversary Adventist Forum Conference sessions below.

Videos will be added here as they become available.

First Plenary Session - Writing About Ellen White - The Historical Challenge

Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:30 pm (PST)

La Sierra University

Featuring:

Anthony Leon: Musical Selections

Jonathan Butler: The Once and Future Dreams

Terrie Aamodt: The Hardest Question

Benjamin Baker and Jason Hines: Response

Second Plenary Session - Perspectives on Adventist Women and the Ministry

Sabbath, September 15, 2018 at 9:30 am (PST)

La Sierra University Church

Featuring:

Kendra Haloviak Valentine, Iriann Marie Hausted, Marina Garner-Assis

Divine Worship Service

Sabbath, September 15, 2018 at 11:00 am (PST)

La Sierra University Church

Featuring:

Chris Oberg - Bios: Stories that Shape Us, with Larry Geraty and Fritz Guy

Music by the La Sierra University Music Department

Third Plenary Session - Adventist Forum Stories and the Premiere Showing of the Roy Branson Documentary

Sabbath, September 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm (PST)

La Sierra University

Featuring:

A panel discussion with: Alvin Kwiram, Bonnie Dwyer, Glenn Coe, Alexander Carpenter, and Charles Scriven. David Larson serves as moderator.