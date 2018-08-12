Adventist Church in Canada Reaffirms Priesthood of All Believers

Editor’s Note: The following statement was voted by the Board of Directors of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada (SDACC) and released on November 21, 2018.

SDACC Board Releases Statement on Women’s Ordination

VOTED,

The Board of Directors of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada (SDACC) hereby affirm:

1. Consistent with the July 11, 1990, decision of the General Conference Session, “… the Scriptures and the writings of Ellen G. White … affirm a significant, wide-ranging, and continuing ministry for women, which is being expressed and will be evidenced in the varied and expanding gifts according to the infilling of the Holy Spirit”;

2. That General Conference Working Policy A 15 15 permits men and women pastors who are “called and empowered by the Holy Spirit and driven by love for souls”;

3. In accordance with the 1984 decision of the General Conference’s Annual Council, local churches may “elect and ordain a woman as a local church elder”;

4. That it is the responsibility of all church organizations to prayerfully find a way to work in unity; and

5. That every Bible-believing man, woman, and child of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada is part of the priesthood of believers and is commissioned by Jesus to focus on the soul-winning mission of the church.

VOTÉ,

Le Comité exécutif de l’Église adventiste du septième jour au Canada (ÉASJC) atteste par la présente que :

1. Conformément à la décision prise le 11 juillet 1990 lors de la Session de la Conférence générale, « … Les Écritures et les écrits d’Ellen G. White… confirment que le ministère des femmes est vaste, important, et continu, qu’il est exprimé et qu’il sera constaté dans les dons variés et croissants que leur accorde le Saint-Esprit »;

2. Le règlement sur le travail de la Conférence générale A 15 15 permet aux hommes et aux femmes qui sont « appelés et habilités par le Saint-Esprit et menés par l’amour des âmes » d’être pasteurs;

3. D’après la décision prise en 1984 par le Conseil annuel de la Conférence générale, les églises locales peuvent « nommer et consacrer des femmes comme anciennes d’une église locale »;

4. Toutes les entités de l’Église ont la responsabilité de trouver le moyen, par la prière, de travailler dans l’unité; et

5. Tous les hommes, toutes les femmes et tous les enfants de l’Église adventiste du septième jour au Canada qui croient à la Bible font partie du sacerdoce de tous les croyants et sont envoyés par Jésus à participer activement à la mission de l’Église qui consiste à gagner des âmes pour son Royaume.

