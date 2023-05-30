Guest Matthew Korpman talks with hosts Nathan Brown and Claudia Allen about his chapter in A House on Fire: “Preaching a Black Christ: Doing Black Theology with Ellen White.” This is the fourth installment in the podcast series exploring the book A House on Fire: How Adventist Faith Responds to Race and Racism, which is being distributed by Adventist Peace Radio and Adventist Voices.

Korpman has a master of arts in religion (MAR in Second Temple Judaism) at Yale Divinity School and is an adjunct professor of religion at La Sierra University. He is working on a PhD (focused in New Testament) at the University of Birmingham.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

