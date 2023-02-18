Adventist Voices | Tom Dybdahl: On Pursuing Justice

Former Spectrum journalist, Adventist pastor, and then defense attorney Thomas L. Dybdahl talks about his life and his new book. Published by The New Press, When Innocence Is Not Enough: Hidden Evidence and the Failed Promise of the Brady Rule tells several gripping tales of crime and the wrongs done to the falsely accused when prosecutors don’t share evidence.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Thomas Dybdahl / Spectrum.

