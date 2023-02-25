Adventist Voices: The Stories Whiteness Tells Itself

Japanese American writer, poet, culture critique, David Mura discusses his new book, The Stories Whiteness Tell Itself, published by University of Minnesota Press, 2023. Mura grounds his work in historical and fictional narratives that whiteness tells society in order to uphold systems of Black oppression. We discuss his own family history of internment during WWII, James Baldwin, spirituality, as well as how the stages of grief connect to anti-racist awareness.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of Spectrum.

Image credit: Laichee Yang / Spectrum

