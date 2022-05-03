On Ukraine with Charles Scriven and Ron Osborn—Adventist Voices

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Charles Scriven and Ronald Osborn. Troubled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they discuss violence, moral deflation, and the responsibility to protect.

Both have published books exploring versions of Christian pacifism—Scriven’s The Promise of Peace and Osborn’s Anarchy and Apocalypse. In our discussion, they revisit their earlier work in light of the Ukrainian tragedy and explore despair and hope while addressing the question: how should one individually and collectively act?

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Anchor, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: InterVarsity Press / Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here