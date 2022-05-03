 On Ukraine with Charles Scriven and Ron Osborn—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
March 4, 2022

This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with Charles Scriven and Ronald Osborn. Troubled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they discuss violence, moral deflation, and the responsibility to protect.

Both have published books exploring versions of Christian pacifism—Scriven’s The Promise of Peace and Osborn’s Anarchy and Apocalypse. In our discussion, they revisit their earlier work in light of the Ukrainian tragedy and explore despair and hope while addressing the question: how should one individually and collectively act?

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: InterVarsity Press / Spectrum

