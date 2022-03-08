Pastor Alex Golovenko on Ukraine—Adventist Voices

Pastor Alex Golovenko was born in Ukraine and leads the Windsor Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada. This week on the Adventist Voices podcast, he shares how the Russian invasion is affecting his own family and the larger Ukrainian Adventist community. He also discusses the ongoing violence and the parameters of a just response, along with offering some hope via his favorite scripture.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Title image: Windsor Seventh-day Adventist Church (via YouTube) / Spectrum

