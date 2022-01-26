The LGBTQ Experience—Imago Gei

On this episode of Imago Gei, a multitude of LGBTQ voices share their stories of struggle, triumph, and faith, along with their complicated relationships with the church. Understanding queer theology is more than just closing the loops in logic—it is being responsible for the impact of our theology upon LGBTQ lives. Living in the fullness of love, joy, and peace starts with listening.

You can listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or below:

Imago Gei is a podcast brought to you by Kendra Arsenault, Spectrum, and SDA Kinship to share the latest on queer theology, stories, and a minority perspective on faith.

Kendra Arsenault, MDiv, is the host of the Imago Gei podcast and a graduate of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.