Journey to LGBTQ Affirming Pt. 1—Imago Gei

In this two or maybe three-part series, we’re going to discuss the journey of how a person becomes LGBTQ affirming, which I know looks different for every person, but I’m hoping that through the exploration of my own story, we get a better picture of what that journey can look like.

The journey to becoming LGBTQ affirming in a religious setting or church environment is dependent on more than simple Bible knowledge or good exegesis. LGBTQ affirming is a position people come to based on a theology that takes holistic consideration of what is ethical, good, and just. At a minimum, LGBTQ affirming is to exercise the reflexive practice of asking how a particular theological construct advantages or disadvantages people, especially marginalized people. The experiences for queer, trans, gay, and lesbian members under the religious constructs of the church are the nerve endings that, in a healthy body, signal to the brain vital feedback necessary to keep the body from harm.

