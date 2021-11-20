Trudy Morgan-Cole on History and Fiction — Adventist Voices

Put a log on the fire and sip a hot beverage as you listen to prolific writer Trudy Morgan-Cole discuss her novels about characters from the Bible and her more recent works of historical fiction set in Newfoundland, Canada.

This week, Spectrum Interviews Editor Alita Byrd joins me in conversation with Morgan-Cole as we explore the writing life, how Adventist stories change, and Morgan-Cole’s recently performed play The Mirror, which tells the story of a Newfoundland suffragette.

