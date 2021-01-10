 Stephen Chbosky on Dear Evan Hansen

Stephen Chbosky on Dear Evan Hansen

Alexander Carpenter
September 30, 2021

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I interview Stephen Chbosky, director of the movie version of Dear Evan Hansen, about his motivations for turning the successful Broadway hit into a musical film. He famously wrote the best-selling coming-of-age novel The Perks of Being a Wallflower (1999). We also discuss the fraught relationship between adolescence and faith, and what we both love about the musical genre.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

