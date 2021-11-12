 A Spectrum Reader in Malawi—Adventist Voices

A Spectrum Reader in Malawi—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
December 2, 2021

This week I interview Phanuel Hamsini, deputy chief elections officer for the country of Malawi. We discuss how he became an Adventist, his vibrant local Adventist congregation, and why he reads Spectrum even though he sometimes doesn’t agree with the viewpoints.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum.

Image credit: Phanuel Hamsini(Facebook)/Spectrum

 

