Garth Jennings: Director of Sing 2—Adventist Voices

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with English writer and director Garth Jennings about his new family-friendly film Sing 2, currently in theaters. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, and Bono, among many others. We discuss creativity, music and nostalgia, spirituality, and the importance of mythmaking in our lives.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

