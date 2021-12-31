 Garth Jennings: Director of Sing 2—Adventist Voices

Garth Jennings: Director of Sing 2—Adventist Voices

Spectrum Banner Ad: Click for Grow the Vision
 

 

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
December 31, 2021

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, I talk with English writer and director Garth Jennings about his new family-friendly film Sing 2, currently in theaters. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, and Bono, among many others. We discuss creativity, music and nostalgia, spirituality, and the importance of mythmaking in our lives.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherAmazon PodcastsAnchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

Image credit: H4n4PCCC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Spectrum

 

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Spectrum Banner Ad: Click for Grow the Vision




Spectrum Sidebar Image: Click for Grow the Vision

Current Issue

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Spectrum Magazine newsletter for email updates!

Sign Up