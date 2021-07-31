A Case for Biblical Social Justice—Adventist Voices Podcast

I talk with attorney Stephen Allred, who also pastored for fourteen years, about his lucid new book Do Justice: The Case for Biblical Social Justice. We discuss how he artfully weaves together Ellen White and major Biblical passages with Ta-Nehisi Coates, his own story to make the case that following Jesus means caring for structural change in society.

We discuss how his use of Ellen White made me excited to read more of her writings and how his focus on racial justice, economic justice, and his third section which includes very traditional Adventist interpretations of Revelation supports his overall argument that Christians have an ethical duty to be in involved in politics. This runs about 29 mins.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below: