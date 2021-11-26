 Bonnie Dwyer on Religion Scholar Meetings—Adventist Voices

Bonnie Dwyer on Religion Scholar Meetings—Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
November 26, 2021

Fresh from attending the Adventist Society for Religious Studies annual meetings in San Antonio, Texas, Bonnie Dwyer and I discuss the major ideas that emerged around this year’s focus on ecology.

We talk animal rights, pandemics and apocalypse, and the ways that artificial intelligence and social media algorithms conflict with human spirituality.

Listen to this Adventist Voices episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum.

 

