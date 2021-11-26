Bonnie Dwyer on Religion Scholar Meetings—Adventist Voices

Fresh from attending the Adventist Society for Religious Studies annual meetings in San Antonio, Texas, Bonnie Dwyer and I discuss the major ideas that emerged around this year’s focus on ecology.

We talk animal rights, pandemics and apocalypse, and the ways that artificial intelligence and social media algorithms conflict with human spirituality.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum.

