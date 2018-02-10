Banner image: Conference

The Escape Line Book Release and Celebration

Tue, 10/02/2018
The John Henry Weidner Foundation for Altruism asks for your interest in attending a celebration on the occasion of the release of The Escape Line by Oxford University Press. The Escape Line is the first book to reveal how 300 individuals and families in five countries defied the Nazis to rescue 1500 Jewish refugees, Allied pilots and political resisters from the Nazi regime and how they sheltered an additional 1500 in homes in Belgium and France.

The Date is October 2, 2018

The Place: The Hoover Library and Archives, Stanford University, Palo Alto, California

Please mark this date on your calendar. Detailed information about how to get to Hoover, area accommodations and the day’s schedule will come to you at a later date.

Kindly indicate your interest in attending as well as the names of those attending with you by sending an Email message to hoover_weidner@aol.com

A formal RSVP invitation will come to you from The Hoover Institute in August.                

You may receive a 30% discount on this book by ordering online at global.oup.com with the promotion code AAFLYG6.

