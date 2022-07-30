The Kingdom of Beauty

A daisy shoulders its way
through a crack
in the concrete
unscathed.
A kintsugi artisan restores
a shattered pot
with veins of gold
making it better than before.
A pianist touches a chord
that resonates up and
down the soundboard
bringing tears to those who hear.
A young woman visits
her bed-bound grandmother
with nothing to gain
but her happiness.
***
Creator God, source of all
that takes our breath away,
each day your sunrise takes the stage,
and your sunset takes a bow,
Savior God, source of all healing,
with potter’s hands
you restore beauty
amid the wreckage of our lives.
Holy God, source of all goodness,
our hearts, in resonance with yours,
love and laugh and live,
sharing the beauty of holiness.
Lord of all, thank you for love(liness)
in a broken world –
for making the Kingdom of God
a Kingdom of Beauty.
Don has spent the majority of his career in education teaching from academy to post graduate. For the past 18 years he has been in academic administration first as Chief Academic Officer and now as Assistant to the President for AdventHealth University. Don has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Divinity degree from Andrews University, and a Ph.D. in Counseling from Purdue University.
Photo by Motoki Tonn on Unsplash
