Hope and a Post-Truth World—April 1 Zoom meeting

You’ve heard of wars and rumors of wars. Nation is rising against nation. There have been famines, pandemics, and natural disasters. We feel persecuted. Many have turned away from faith. Crime is increasing. The love of most has grown cold. The signs of the end are here and I’m guessing you, like me, could use a little hope to help keep us all standing.

If so, the most hopeful idea I’ve discovered in the past two years is Spiral Dynamics. This model of how society, organizations, and individuals develop describes easily recognizable stages represented by neutral colors. Tracing our development through the spiral stages may seem trivial at first. But, the view of what lies just over the horizon of our current postmodern morass is profound and compelling enough to inspire hope in the most stymied heart. At least it was for me.

Rick Johns, DMin, and Will Johns, DMin, are brothers and pastors with doctoral degrees in leadership and spiritual growth. The Johns brothers enjoy sharing the best thoughts they have come across in books and research and discussing how these thoughts can improve your quality of life in their podcast appropriately titled Best Thoughts.

The concept they have chosen to focus on this season is Spiral Dynamics, a theoretical framework that helps us understand phases of personal and cultural human development. Their discussion explores the topic from the perspective of their expertise in spiritual growth.

If you want to explore these ideas for yourself and perhaps catch a glimpse of a hope-filled future, Spectrum is sponsoring an online conversation with Rick and Will on April 1, 2022, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Use this link to join the Zoom meeting. (Meeting ID: 889 5616 5147 and Passcode: 688639)

You can listen to the Best Thoughts Podcast with Rick and Will Johns on PodBean, Audible, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Brenton Reading is a pediatric interventional radiologist in Kansas City, Missouri. He lives in the nearby suburb of Shawnee, Kansas, with his wife and their three children.

