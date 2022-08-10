Discussion on “Adventist Tomorrow: Fresh Ideas While Waiting for Jesus”

If you missed the Spectrum Book Club on September 24, here is the full discussion about Adventist Tomorrow: Fresh Ideas While Waiting for Jesus (2021) with the author, Dr. Jack Hoehn. The book is “a volume of fresh ideas for Christians looking forward to the return of Christ.”

Hoehn cherishes his roots in the Adventist faith community, especially its commitment to grow and change and follow truth as it is revealed. This book explores topics such as being honest with the Bible, the openness of God, what are faith essentials, the indestructible Sabbath, gender equality, pacifism, human origins, and many other contemporary issues for both Adventists and other Christians. The Adventist faith has grown to more than 30 million adherents around the world, operates the largest Protestant school system on the globe from elementary through higher education, and a significant network of health care institutions and food manufacturers. Many of its progressive ideas and future issues are explored in this book.

Watch the full conversation below:

A graduate of San Gabriel Academy, Pacific Union College, and Loma Linda University, Hoehn set out to fulfill a lifelong dream of medical mission service in Africa. He and his wife, Deanne, served at Maluti Adventist Hospital in Lesotho for just over three years before they were called to Mwami Adventist Hospital in Zambia. There Hoehn served as medical director of the 150-bed mission hospital for nine years.

While in Africa, he and Deanne welcomed two sons and enjoyed forming meaningful relationships within their community. As medical director, Hoehn prioritized unifying the diverse hospital staff and elevating the level of care by recruiting care providers and expanding the nursing school.

Hoehn settled in Walla Walla, Washington, in 1987 where he practiced until his retirement in 2017. He has led 10 mission trips back to Africa and remains passionate about mission service. Today, he enjoys writing and spending time with his grandchildren.

