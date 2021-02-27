Psalm 88 (NKJV)
The comments provided are not the only way to interpret the verses in this chapter. They are only my reaction to the text, and you will have your own perspectives, positions, and reactions.
Text
Comments
O Lord, God of my salvation,
God is very personal — the God of my salvation.
3 For my soul is full of troubles,
The reality of Righteousness by Faith is displayed and dramatized in this Psalm by clinging and depending on God through all circumstances!
6 You have laid me in the lowest pit,
Christ was made to be sin. He was abandoned — cut asunder. God’s wrath is seen as His giving us up to our own choices — ceases to implore (Rom 1:24, 26, 28.)
Selah
Pause and meditate on this.
8 You have put away my acquaintances far from me;
All alone, abandoned, no emotional support!
Lord, I have called daily upon You;
God, are you still listening, is there really a resurrection of the dead, is there really a future hope available, or is eternity just a fable?
Selah
Pause and meditate on this.
11 Shall Your lovingkindness be declared in the grave?
Do those in the grave hear or understand God’s creative deeds, character, or righteousness? Obviously not, so the prayer continues.
13 But to You I have cried out, O Lord,
Still believes that God exists and that He hears these words, unlike individuals in the grave. Continues to depend upon God though the resolution cannot be seen or experienced.
14 Lord, why do You cast off my soul?
Still no answer from God. Why is God silent? Is He hiding, or is He right beside me?
16 Your fierce wrath has gone over me;
The terror of eternal separation from God is drowning this person’s soul, mind, conscience.
General Comment on Psalm 88
Suppose those who call upon God sometimes feel like this but still maintain their trust and faith. How much more will the wicked feel and internalize these thoughts and sentiments with no relationship or trust in God? At the end of time, the wicked have no trust, hope, belief, or faith to carry them through the worst period of all human history (Daniel 12:1).
This is the end of Psalm 88, but we should never stop believing in God’s mercy and forgiveness.
Psalm 89 (NKJV)
Text
Comments
I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever;
|
Zeph 3:17 God will also sing! What will that sound like?
3 “I have made a covenant with My chosen,
|
God finally speaks.
Selah
Pause and meditate on this.
5 And the heavens will praise Your wonders, O Lord;
None in all the universe can compare to God. None in The Great Assembly can be compared to the Lord.
Dennis Hollingsead works in the Office of Development at Andrews University.
Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash
