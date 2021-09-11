 Monday Meditation: Pastor Chris Oberg's Last Sermon

Monday Meditation: Pastor Chris Oberg's Last Sermon

Alexander Carpenter
November 8, 2021

In September, Chris Oberg announced she would be leaving La Sierra University Church after thirteen years. Preached on Sabbath, October 30, 2021, "You Have One Job, Church" was her last sermon as lead pastor.

 

The La Sierra University Church also released a compilation celebrating her years of ministry.

 

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor elect of Spectrum

