Gregory Hoenes: Food, Ecology, and Spirituality — Adventist Voices

On this episode of the Adventist Voices podcast, Elder Gregory L. Hoenes, PhD, director of the West Region of the Southern California Conference, talks about his recently completed dissertation in practical theology at Claremont School of Theology.

Focusing on food and ecological responsibilities, Dr. Hoenes talks about how his conservative upbringing shaped his relationship to nature, how pastoring and eating out in Southern California shaped his research and spiritual practices, and how the activism of young people gives him hope.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor, and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Spectrum

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.