Alicia Johnston: LGBTQ Theology — Adventist Voices

Happy Pride Month! Four years ago, Alicia Johnston resigned from her job as an Adventist pastor due to her bisexual identity. This week she joins me to talk about her new book, The Bible and LGBTQ Adventists: A Theological Conversation About Same-Sex Marriage, Gender, and Identity.

We discuss why she aimed her book at Adventists with a conservative hermeneutic, what's bringing her joy these days, and how folks can support her project.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image credit: Alicia Johnston/Spectrum

