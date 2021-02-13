Addict. Prostitute. Saint. Healer. — Adventist Voices

Bobbi Jo Reed, the subject of the eponymous documentary, along with Brent and Donna Jones, the directing and producing team, share the inspiring story of Bobbi Jo’s transformation from homelessness, addiction, and prostitution to healing hundreds of addicts in her Kansas City-based Healing House ministry.

We briefly discuss Bobbi Jo's testimony (watch the film for more) and then talk about the power of story and what hope means to the least of these in America. Healing House provides recovery housing to nearly 200 individuals every day in their thirteen private homes and two apartment buildings.

Learn more about the film Bobbi Jo: Under the Influence on the official Facebook page or website.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Amazon Podcasts, Anchor and Spotify, or below:

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image courtesy of www.thebobbijomovie.com

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.