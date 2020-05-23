A Young Pastor Shares How Quarantine Affects His Work — Adventist Voices

Peter Flores, a pastor in Maine, shares how he creatively ministers to his congregation under quarantine. From visitation to devotional messages, 26-year-old Flores, a member of The Young Project, who also works as a "digital pastor" for his conference, opens up about the challenges and opportunities that social distance brings to Adventist ministry.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash / SpectrumMagazine.org

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.