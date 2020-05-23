A Young Pastor Shares How Quarantine Affects His Work — Adventist Voices

Written by: 
Alexander Carpenter
Published:
May 14, 2020

Peter Flores, a pastor in Maine, shares how he creatively ministers to his congregation under quarantine. From visitation to devotional messages, 26-year-old Flores, a member of The Young Project, who also works as a "digital pastor" for his conference, opens up about the challenges and opportunities that social distance brings to Adventist ministry.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunesStitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image Credit: United Nations COVID-19 Response on Unsplash / SpectrumMagazine.org

 

