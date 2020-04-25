There is a tide that flows through every life;

initially the steady, surging swell delivering

a new-born soul, the image of Omnipotence,

as sun and moon and planets all aglow rejoice.

Come high and low tides, neap and spring,

a sweeping rise of shoals and monstrous waves,

of stinging, sucking currents, lashing winds —

yet still, above, Orion and the Cross are guides.

Go bravely on, oh questioning heart, remembering

the harbour lights and shallow pools ashore

where kindred spirits greet, and painted bi-valves

rest mid saved and broken shells, most beautiful of all.

A rainbow sky brings final waves and floating flowers —

anemones, sea holly, that face a welcoming sun.

Omniscience awaits to cull or gently claim

as sea and sky together sing, ‘All is well, all is well.’

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Hermansyah on Unsplash

