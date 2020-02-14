Saying NO to God — Adventist Voices

Yale Divinity student, Matthew Korpman, discusses growing up idolizing Adventist evangelists, how La Sierra University challenged him, and the controversial argument in his new book: Saying No to God: A Radical Approach to Reading the Bible Faithfully.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Book cover image courtesy of Quoir.

