The Right Girls Documentary — Adventist Voices

The Right Girls (2020) documentary is about transgender women from Central America traveling in a caravan to the US border. I talk with co-producer Amador Jaojoco about how design and activism work together.

WATCH The Right Girls Official Trailer below or by clicking here:

The Right Girls is available to stream on Amazon.com.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo by Timothy Wolfer, courtesy of The Right Girls website.

