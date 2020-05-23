Enriched

I rise from the Word,

psalmody giving me wings.

Over a lake and a copse of trees,

carefree, restored, I rise in the breeze,

Flying high; blue sky.

I am no sparrow, chirping in grass,

no osprey, whistling crescendo

nor kookaburra, laughing

when dawn comes to pass.

Just a hummingbird, aflutter by flowers

in an ordinary neighborhood, yet

though no bird of paradise,

I shall soar by the Spirit to Paradise

someday, singing ‘Hallelujah.’

Renewed,

New Zealand born Mary Trim, who writes as Marye Trim, has a PhD in English Literature (Loughborough, UK, 1998) and studied journalism at the University of Queensland, Australia. She has authored five published books and hundreds of inspirational articles, stories and poems and was a newspaper columnist for nine years, while also working as missionary teacher in India and Thailand. She feels called to writing ministry and sees herself as akin to those “Out of Zebulon, they who handle the pen of the writer” (Judges 5:14).

Photo by Bryan Hanson on Unsplash

