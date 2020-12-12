Nathan Brown on Advent — Adventist Voices

Book editor at Signs Publishing and prolific Adventist author Nathan Brown talks about his new book Advent: Hearing the Good News in the Story of Jesus’ Birth. We also discuss his own Australian Christmas tradition, favorite carol, and the state of Adventist writing.

Advent can be published in North America through Book Depository (paperback) and Amazon (Kindle).

Find out more about the book in this article: “New Book About Christmas Receives Thousands of Pre-orders.”

