Mind Chatter: For Rosa Parks

Her name: Rosa Parks

The day: one

The year: 1955

The month: December

The place: Montgomery, Alabama

Rosa: she tired she say

She tired when she board the bus

Walked down the center aisle—tired,

Sat (in the first of the last ten pairs of seats)

Tired.

Fable Go:

Black folks couldn’t ride up front

Black folks seats in back of the bus

They just like bugs

Sit ’em in the back of the bus, so

Tired, tired Rosa—she sit down in the back of the bus

Bus got crowded

Driver tell black folks sitting

In the first of the last ten pairs of seats

To stand—“make it light on yourselves—stand!”

Rosa ain’t stand

(ain’t make it light)

Fable go:

King say:

“Rosa Parks anchored [anchored]

by accumulated indignities of

days gone by, the boundless

aspirations of generations yet unborn.”

King say:

“Rosa Parks a victim (a victim)

of the forces of destiny.”

King say:

“When the cup of endurance runs over,

The human personality cries out.”

Rosa Parks, she cry out, she cry

For the black African brought on

A slave ship—packed like

sardines in stale water

She cry, she cry out so

I can sit on the bus

She cry; she get arrested

She get fingerprinted

She quiet

Fable go:

I’m just a poor…stranger

Traveling through this world of woe

Rosa Parks tired; black folks tired

She found guilty on 5 December 1955

Black folks tired; they start the boycott

Cause they tired

My mama tired, too

She in the boycott

Yo mama tired, too

She in the boycott

Yo mama, yo daddy in it, too

They walk. They don’t catch the bus

They crawl; they don’t catch the bus

They walk. For over a year;

They go to court, keep

Going to court.

The court get some sense

Fable go:

June 1956 Montgomery Court say:

Back of the bus sitting for black folk ain’t right.

November 1956 Untied States Supreme Court say:

Back of bus sitting for black folk ain’t right

Rosa Parks stopped walking

Black folks stopped walking

White folks stopped walking, too

Rosa Parks get some rest

Black folks get some rest

White folks—they get some rest, too

Dr. Ramona L. Hyman is a writer, speaker, and professor “whose words are powerful memories for us to walk in the 21st century,” says Sonia Sanchez. Presently, Hyman serves as Chair and Professor of the Department of English and Foreign Languages at Oakwood University. Dr. Hyman is a graduate of Temple University (BA), Andrews University (MA), and earned her PhD from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. She is the author of I Am Black America. Of her literary work, African American critic Dr. Joyce Joyce says, “Hyman challenges audiences to explore a poetic imagination grounded in a feel for the southern landscape, African-American literary and political history, Black spirituality, and a creative fusion of Black folk speech with a Euro-American poetic vernacular. Dr. Ramona L. Hyman emerges as a strong Black intellectual poetic voice.”

Image: Rosa Parks being fingerprinted on February 22, 1956, by Lieutenant D.H. Lackey as one of the people indicted as leaders of the Montgomery bus boycott. She was one of 73 people rounded up by deputies that day after a grand jury charged 113 African Americans for organizing the boycott. This was a few months after her arrest on December 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated municipal bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

