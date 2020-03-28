Filmmaker George Nolfi — Adventist Voices

For your sheltering-in-place needs, special guest George Nolfi talks about his newest film, The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie. We also discuss why Nolfi changed from academic pursuits in philosophy and political science to filmmaking, how he researched, wrote, and directed this latest work, and its themes of race and class.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.