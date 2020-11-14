Father Leahy on Sports, Faith, and Social Justice — Adventist Voices

Father Leahy, O.S.B., headmaster of St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, NJ, shares about a new documentary, executive produced by Steph Curry, that explores how his own basketball program offers personal growth, but often false social hope for young American men. We also talk about how his Catholic faith informs his social values and has fueled his decades of academic leadership as well as the history of how alumni saved St. Benedict’s by converting it into an elite school serving disadvantaged youth.

The film, Benedict Men, viewable on Quibi, follows the “St. Benedict’s boys basketball team as they strive to add another state championship to their legacy. Along the way, they uncover the true meaning of unity, selflessness, and hard work.”

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

