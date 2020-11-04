A COVID-19 Survivor Tells His Story — Adventist Voices

Michael Bane was 42 and in good health when he began feeling sick last month. A few days later he was in the hospital fighting for his life. Michael talks with Spectrum reporter Alex Aamodt about what his experience can tell all of us during this time, and also how he dealt with the surreal experience of a Facebook post he made from the hospital going viral at the same moment his health was deteriorating.

Listen to this Adventist Voices podcast episode on iTunes, Stitcher, and Simplecast, or below.

We hope you enjoyed this episode of Adventist Voices! Remember to subscribe on iTunes!

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo courtesy of Michael Bane (used with permission).

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.