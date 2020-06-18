Bryce Dallas Howard on Dads — Adventist Voices

Actress and film producer Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of Ron Howard, chats about her new documentary, Dads. The film follows "six extraordinary fathers from across the globe — and some of Hollywood's most famous dads speaking about the joys and challenges of parenting." We discuss the lack of a collective rite of passage like a baby shower for men, how her own relationship with her father and her new-dad brother impacted this film, as well as how healthy families negotiate the tension between the private and the public parts of their worlds.

Alexander Carpenter is a board member of Adventist Forum, the organization that publishes Spectrum.

Photo: Director Bryce Dallas Howard on the set of Dads, premiering globally June 19 on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV. Used with permission.

