Zane Yi on Philosophy and Adventism — Adventist Voices

A founder of the Society of Adventist Philosophers, Zane Yi talks about his early Adventist life and what book of the Bible sparked his interest in the contemplative life. Dr. Yi teaches at Loma Linda University and holds master’s degrees in philosophy from Loyola Marymount University (2004) and a master’s degree in theology from Fuller Theological Seminary (2005) as well as a doctorate degree in philosophy at Fordham University.

